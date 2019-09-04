Smriti Irani inaugurates KEM's one stop centre for rape survivors

Mumbai: Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday inaugurated a 'one stop centre' at the civic-run KEM hospital here which would help rape survivors in their medical examination and counselling.

According to a hospital official, the centre is meant to also help victims of child abuse and acid attacks. "KEM is the first civic hospital to have such a centre," a hospital official said.

It is aimed at reducing the time spent by traumatised victims for medical examination, formalities at the hospital and there would be also counselling for them, he said.

"The centre has gynaecologists, physiatrists and forensic experts under one roof. This will help to speed up the process of preparing the medical reports, which have to be handed over to police and courts," the official said.

The centre will be attached to the KEM Hospital's casualty department, so that a woman or child does not have to wander from one ward to the other, he added.