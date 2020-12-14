Slaughterhouse raided in Thane; 2,000 kg meat seized

Civic officials have raided a slaughterhouse being run illegally and seized 2,000 kg of buffalo meat from there in Thane district, officials said on Monday.

One person has also been arrested in this connection, a police official said.

Acting on a complaint, officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a raid on the slaughterhouse at Kausa in Mumbra area here on Sunday.

The place was being run without any permit, TMC's veterinary department in-charge Shama Shirodkar said.

Following the raid, 2,000 kg of buffalo meat worth around Rs 3 lakh was seized from the premises, the official said.

The Mumbra police have registered an offence under relevant provisions.

Raids are still underway in Mumbra to unearth other illegally-run slaughterhouses in the area, the official said.