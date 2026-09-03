Sion Railway Bridge Reconstruction Nears Completion; BMC, Central Railway Target September 30 Opening |

Mumbai: The reconstruction of the Sion railway bridge is nearing completion, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Central Railway aiming to open it to the public by September 30, 2026, several months ahead of the official February 2027 deadline.

In a post shared on its official social media account, the BMC said Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the construction site on Wednesday, September 2, and inspected the reconstruction work of the railway overbridge near Sion station.

During the inspection, Tawde expressed satisfaction with the pace of the work. She instructed officials to ensure that the final finishing work is carried out to high standards. She also suggested exploring options such as greenery and vertical gardens along the divider and on both sides of the bridge.

112-year-old bridge being reconstructed

According to the BMC, Chief Engineer (Bridges) Rajesh Mule briefed the mayor about the project.

Under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2), Central Railway has undertaken the work to lay the fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla. To create the necessary space for the additional lines, the 112-year-old bridge near Sion station, which had been declared unsafe, was taken up for reconstruction.

The reconstruction of the main bridge within railway limits is being carried out by Central Railway, while the renewal and strengthening of the approach roads falling within municipal limits are being undertaken by the BMC's Bridges Department in coordination with the Railways. While the project cost is being borne from Railway funds, according to officials.

Following permission from the Traffic Police, the existing bridge was completely closed to vehicular traffic from August 1, 2024.

Work undertaken in phases

To minimise inconvenience to local residents and pedestrians, the demolition and reconstruction work was undertaken in phases. In the first phase, the northern portion of the bridge was demolished while the southern portion remained accessible to pedestrians.

Central Railway has since progressed with work on both girders of the bridge. Concreting of the deck slabs on both girders has been completed, while work on crash barriers and the concrete wearing coat is currently underway.

Central Railway has also completed construction of a new pedestrian bridge and opened it to the public. The remaining portion of the old bridge has also been demolished.

The BMC, in coordination with Central Railway, is now working towards completing the remaining work and opening the reconstructed bridge to the public by September 30, officials said.

Approach roads, subways also rebuilt

Meanwhile, the BMC is carrying out reconstruction of the approach road connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road on the western side to Sant Rohidas Road in Dharavi.

As part of the project, a new subway on LBS Road was constructed for pedestrians and opened to the public on February 20, 2026.

The reconstruction of the subway on Sant Rohidas Road has also been completed, and the facility was opened to the public on July 14, 2026, officials said.

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