3-Year Delay In Bhopal's Narela Drain Project; BMC Engineer Suspended | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of a drain between Sundar Nagar and Udiya Basti in the Narela Assembly constituency has remained incomplete for the past three years, prompting the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to suspend Executive Engineer Brijesh Kaushal for alleged negligence.

The drain was proposed following directions from Narela MLA and Minister Vishwas Sarang during the tenure of the former municipal commissioner.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹15 crore, had received administrative sanction, and the tender had also been awarded.

However, the contractor reportedly abandoned the work after completing only part of the project.

Despite this, Kaushal allegedly failed to regularly review the project's progress or ensure its completion.

Following complaints from local residents, Sarang recently visited the site and publicly reprimanded Kaushal over the delay.

Around 20 days after the minister expressed his displeasure, BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain ordered Kaushal's suspension.

The drain was planned under the stormwater management system to prevent waterlogging in the area. Several low-lying parts of Narela witnessed severe waterlogging during the recent monsoon, causing inconvenience to residents.

Residents continue to face problems, as the incomplete drain has left the area vulnerable to flooding during heavy rainfall.