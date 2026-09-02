Western Bhopal Bypass Cost Jumps ₹792 Crore After Alignment Change; Cabinet Clears ₹3,774 Crore Project | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet approved the construction of Western Bhopal four-lane bypass along with paved shoulder at increased cost under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Sep 4, 2023, administrative approval of Rs 2,981.65 crore was provided to the project.

But due to a change in alignment in route, the project cost increased by 8.18% to reach Rs 3,774 crore. In other words, the construction cost of the project increased by Rs 792 crore.

After the change in alignment, now the length of project will be 35.61 km. With the construction of this bypass, vehicles heading to Indore from Jabalpur and Narmadapuram will not have to pass through Bhopal and also the travelling distance will be shorter by 21 km.

The previous sanction under the project was for a 40.90-km-long route. One alignment of it was starting from Itayakhada situated close to Mandideep of Bhopal-Jabalpur route and stretching till Phana village of Bhopal-Dewas route.

However, the later alignment was altered after the declaration of Ratapani Tiger Reserve, inclusion of environment department's notification in respect of the catchment area of Upper Lake, Samasgarh-based historical Shiv temple coming on the alignment and the need to connect the bypass with eastern bypass.

Decision on 60% moong procurement ratified

Cabinet ratified government decision to purchase 60% summer moong from total production of registered farmers. The government had decided to purchase 60% summer in place of 25%.

Mehluwa-Bina-Khimlasa-Malthone four-lane road get nod

Cabinet provided administrative approval for construction of 67.116-km Mehluwa-Bina-Khimlasa-Malthone four-lane road along with paved shoulders.

The total project financial cost is Rs 2,776.83 crore. Approval was also granted for payment of Rs 428.94 crore towards pre-construction activities including land acquisition and other works and Rs 65.77 crore towards supervision charges through the state budget.

VB-G RAM G Yojana implementation ratified

Cabinet ratified implementation of Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grami) (VB-G RAM G) Yojana from July 1, 2026.

The financial proposal envisaging estimated cost of Rs 3,183 crore for financial year 2026-27 and continuity of scheme from 2026-27 till 2030-31 was passed. The ratio of implementation cost will be 60:40 between Centre and State.

Rs 2,973 crore for Sanchi brand upgrade

Cabinet approved Rs 2,973 crore for upgradation of Sanchi Brand and cooperative system in the interest of milk producers.

Under the dairy development scheme, the cooperative milk committees will be expanded till 26,000 villages from 7,331 villages in the next five years.

The milk processing capacity will be increased to 52 lakh kg per day from 12 lakh kg per day.

The distribution of milk packet will be increased to 35 lakh litres per day from 7 lakh litres per day. Artificial insemination will be increased to 50% from 15%.

Sewa Sankalp campaign to mark PM Modi s 25 years in public life

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that to mark the 25 years of public life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 'Sewa Sankalp' campaign will be started from Sep 17, the birthday of the PM, and continue till Oct 17 in the state.

Under this, messages about various development work done in the tenure of the PM will be taken till masses.

As many as programmes will be organised through public participation. He was addressing the cabinet ministers before the start of cabinet meeting on Tuesday.