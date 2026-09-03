Mumbai’s Orchid City Centre Mall Ordered Shut, BMC Asks Occupants To Vacate Premises After SC Order

Mumbai’s Orchid City Centre Mall Ordered Shut, Occupants Told To Vacate By BMC After SC Order | X/Screengrab

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered the immediate closure and eviction of occupants from Orchid City Centre Mall on Bellasis Road in Mumbai Central, following a directive by the Supreme Court. The civic body has prohibited anyone from entering, using or occupying the fire-damaged building until all required repairs and safety clearances are completed.

The BMC’s D Ward issued a formal notice on September 1, directing shop owners, occupants and visitors to immediately vacate the premises, reported Mid-day. The action follows the Supreme Court’s August 25 order in the case of Esa Usman Seliya & Ors v/s The MCGM & Ors.

According to the court’s directions, the entire building cannot be used until the structural repairs and safety requirements arising from the major fire are completed. The premises must remain completely non-functional until the builder repairs the structure in all respects and the BMC is satisfied that every floor is safe for use.

Fire Safety Clearance Mandatory

The court has also directed that the mall can be reopened only after the applicable statutory fire safety requirements are fulfilled and the competent municipal authorities grant explicit permission for re-entry and re-occupation.

Following the Supreme Court order, officials from the BMC’s Building Proposal department, Fire Brigade and D Ward issued an eviction intimation to the developers, including M/s Neelkamal Realtors & Builders Pvt. Ltd., M/s DB Realty and M/s Neelkamal City Shopping Mall India Ltd.

The notice also applies to occupants of shops and units on the ground and first floors and directs them to immediately vacate their galas, units and shops.

BMC Warns Of Forcible Eviction

The civic body has warned that failure to comply could result in forcible eviction. Such action, the BMC said, would be carried out at the risk and cost of the owners and occupants.

The BMC has further warned that any unauthorised entry into or continued occupation of the premises would amount to contempt of the Supreme Court’s order.

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Major Fire Damaged City Centre Mall In 2020

The action is linked to a major fire that broke out at Orchid City Centre Mall on October 22, 2020. The blaze required a firefighting operation lasting around 56 hours and caused extensive damage to the building.

The fire also brought the issue of unauthorised commercial units inside the mall to the fore. Following the incident, the BMC demolished more than 700 allegedly unauthorised shops and units at the premises.

The latest Supreme Court directive effectively keeps the mall shut until the repair work connected to the 2020 fire is completed. The building will be allowed to resume operations only after the BMC confirms that the floors are safe, statutory fire-safety requirements have been met and the necessary permissions for reoccupation have been granted.

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