Mumbai: BMC Removes 38 Unauthorised Stalls Under ‘Pedestrian First’ Campaign, Targets 200 Footpaths

Civic teams cleared unauthorised stalls and encroachments from footpaths near key railway stations and roads in western Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: As part of the ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook action against 38 unauthorised stalls at Andheri Railway Station (West), Vile Parle Railway Station (West), Jogeshwari Railway Station (West), Veera Desai Road and Swami Vivekanand Road.

City-Wide Footpath Clearance Drive

The BMC is conducting city-wide encroachment removal drives to provide pedestrians with obstruction-free footpaths. In the first phase, encroachments on 200 footpaths across Mumbai are being removed. Under the K/West Ward, large-scale action has been underway since last week to clear pedestrian pathways and restore public spaces.

Encroachments will be removed from 27 roads in the Vile Parle area, with a special focus on clearing footpaths along Swami Vivekanand Road, which witnesses heavy pedestrian movement.

As part of the first phase of the drive, encroachments have already been removed from six footpaths across the Andheri (West) Station area, Vile Parle (West) Station area, Jogeshwari Station area, Ram Ganesh Gadkari Marg, Veera Desai Road and Swami Vivekanand Road.

Action Aims To Ease Congestion

"The action has cleared pedestrian pathways near Andheri West, Vile Parle West and Jogeshwari stations, as well as along Swami Vivekanand Road. This will help ease traffic and pedestrian congestion during peak hours and provide citizens with unobstructed footpaths towards Swami Vivekanand Road," said a civic official.

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The operation involved one JCB, one dumper, seven officials and staff, 15 workers, and five police personnel. Meanwhile, a similar drive was carried out in the Sandhurst Road–Wadibunder area, clearing unauthorised shops and stalls from footpaths to ensure unobstructed pedestrian movement.

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