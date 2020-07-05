'Should think of COVID-19 patients instead of appointment of legislators': Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sanjay Raut

Hitting back at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his criticism of the BJP over the appointment of 12 Maharashtra Legislative Council members, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said instead of thinking about that issue, he should worry about the coronavirus patients in the state.

Fadnavis, who was on a visit to Ulhasnagar to take stock of the healthcare facilities there, said this in response to a query by reporters.

"Raut should not bother about the appointment of 12 legislators. He should worry about the coronavirus patients," Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena is helming the three party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country so far.

Raut on Sunday slammed the BJP over the issue of appointment of 12 state Legislative Council members from the governor's quota, saying the delay in their nomination would amount to a violation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom.