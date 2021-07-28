Shopkeepers in Borivli bldg run their business sans power & water supply

Running a business isn’t easy. And with no electricity and water supply, things just tend to get even more difficult. A similar situation is being faced by shopkeepers of a building in Borivli (E), Diwali Darshan. Since the past few years, the shops in this dilapidated structure have been operating without power and water. Reason being, the BMC has cut off supply to the building after it was declared C1, which means extremely dangerous and unfit for living.

The ground-plus-three storey building, situated at M G Road, opposite the railway station, has two winds that house four flats on each floor. While one of the wings was demolished earlier, the other is currently in a state of ruins. However, there are no residents living here.

What residents say:

“There is some dispute between a few tenants and the developer. We moved the court and are awaiting an order. We believe that the structural audit report of the BMC is wrong. The building is only 35 years old and is a housing society. There are three more shops on the premises. For many years, we have been working without electricity and water supply. Despite this, we have to run our business as we have no other option,” said a shopkeeper.

Another shop owner, Pritesh Shah said, “Other residents of the building left as there was no water and power supply. But we have a business to run. We cannot leave.”

What officials say:

“The BMC gets the structural report of the buildings. Based on this, we know under which category it falls. If the building is dangerous to live in, then we get the place vacated. In some cases when residents feel that the building is not dilapidated and if the earlier audit is not proper, then according they can get a new audit done on their own. If their audit shows that the building does not fall under the C1 list, then the notice issued by the BMC can be withdrawn. The BMC’s technical advisory committee (TAC) can take decisions on this. If a case is in the court then we work as per the court order,” said assistant municipal commissioner (R-central ward), Mrudula Ande.