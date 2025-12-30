Shooting Of ‘Who Killed Shraddha?’ To Begin Soon, Says Director Maneesh F Singh

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo

Director Maneesh F Singh on Saturday announced that shooting for the film, "Who killed Shraddha?" is set to begin soon.

In a big break for Mumbai-based 24-year-old aspiring actress, Kaseesshree Khandelwal, director Maneesh F Singh has signed her on for his long-pending film “Who Killed Shraddha?”. Parts of the film were shot in 2023, but it was postponed.

The director had announced the film earlier in 2023, inspired by the Shraddha Walkar murder case, but it was delayed as the charge-sheet was not filed and the police investigation was at a nascent stage. The production house could not proceed with the film as the entire matter was “under investigation”.

Speaking in Mumbai about the delay, Maneesh F Singh said, “The trial had not started. The investigation was at an early stage. The police were not ready to share any official information as the charge-sheet had not yet been filed in the court. Besides, the families of the accused as well as the victim were in court regarding privacy rights. So we had to put the film on hold”.

“I had decided to do the film, the script and pre-production work was ready, but we could not proceed because of legal hassles. Now things are more clear and we are going ahead with the shoot. I have already incurred a loss of more than Rs 2 crore because the film was delayed,” Singh said.

According to a press release issued by the production, Kaseesshree will play the main lead role in the film – that of Shraddha Walkar. One more female artiste is in a parallel lead, playing the role of a Tv journalist, who is the narrator of the story in the film. Yet another female artiste plays Aftab’s second girlfriend whom he allegedly dated after meeting her on a dating website, while he was living-in with Shraddha Walkar.

Explaining the roles, Singh said the three are parallel leads as each role has its own place and space in the story. He refused to reveal who will play the role of Aftab, Shraddha’s live-in boyfriend who allegedly killed her and hacked her body into several pieces, storing them in a specially purchased refrigerator for over two months.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/