Shocking Video Of Kalwa Rickshaw Drivers Smoking Drugs Goes Viral, Thane Police Steps In

A shocking video of rickshaw driver near Kalwa east railway station allegedly engaging in consumption of drugs has emerged. The video triggered concerns about the sale of drugs and possible potential risks associated with intoxicated rickshaw operators.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows three men near an autorickshaw that is parked at an auto stand outside the station. The three men pass the alleged drug to one another and smoke. There are growing fears that this behavior could lead to harassment of women and an increased risk of criminal activities in the vicinity.

Thane City Police's X handle tweeted saying that they have passed on the information to take appropriate action.

"Thank you for contacting Thane City Police. Your information has been reported to Senior Police Inspector, Kalwa Police Station for necessary action," the police said.

The video triggered concerns over the safety implications of rickshaw drivers operating their vehicles while under the influence of drugs.

