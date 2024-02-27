Shocking! Amboli Police Fail To Register Rape FIR Against Politician & Son

Amboli Police Station | Pic Credits: Google (Jayendra Kanade)

Is the Amboli police violating the law and Supreme Court orders by refusing to register a complaint of rape made by a 28-year-old woman and her mother? The duo have been visiting Amboli police station for the past two days requesting the registration of a rape case against a politician and his son, but in vain.

They are afraid to go to Navi Mumbai where they were allegedly raped several times because of the influence of the leader and his son and hence they are requesting Amboli police, in whose jurisdiction they are residing, to register a zero FIR and transfer it to Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai. But the Amboli Police are refusing to do so.

Amboli Police violates SC guidelines

On Monday morning, the Amboli police only passed on the written complaint of the victims to Rabale police station, but did not register FIR as required under law. It may be recalled that Rashmi Shukla, who took charge recently as the director-general of police recently, had asked all police stations to register FIRs where rape and other sexual offences have been alleged by a woman.

The victims' advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, said, "The Amboli police has failed to register zero FIR in a serious double rape case despite several Supreme Court guidelines and have shockingly asked to victims to register the same at the local police station where they face a threat to life. They have also handed over a letter stating that they have officially transferred the complaint to local police, being the Rabale police station at Airoli."

The victims urged the police that the case be registered under IPC sections 323, 324, 328, 347, 354, 354B, 355, 376, 377, 406, 506 (ii), 509, 120b & 34, 66-E and 67-A of the information and technology act for allegedly committing offences of sexual assault, rape, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

The victim recorded a video in the police station and urged the police to file a Zero case as she and her mother have a threat at Rabale, Navi Mumbai, but the police have not filed a zero FIR yet.

Details of complaint

According to the complaint (FPJ has a copy) the 28-year-old victim got married in May 2018 and shifted to her matrimonial house to Airoli where the accused father-son are permanent residents.

In November 2021, she was officially divorced. The accused constantly acted as a mediator during the meetings between her and her in-laws. Due to these circumstances, the accused and a victim were in constant telephonic communication with each other.

Complainant alleges that in late March 2020, the accused invited her to his residence under the pretext of discussing important matters related to a future meeting with her in-laws. She was horrified and shocked when he took her to his bedroom and locked the doors, claiming that it was a confidential meeting where no one should interrupt them. After some time, he offered her orange juice, which she consumed.

Soon after consuming it, she felt dizzy and fainted. She felt traumatised, upon waking up, after finding herself unclothed with marks all over the body and pain in the abdominal area. She had been brutally raped.

The accused was present in the room when she regained consciousness. When she began shouting for help, he erupted in rage, assaulting her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. He further warned that he could harm her family as well. Since then, the accused continuously blackmailed and threatened her, forcing her to keep silent about the matter.

The accused forced her to meet him at various locations, where he allegedly raped her. When her mother question these incidents, the leader allegedly raped her too.

The victim has also alleged that the leader's son recorded these incidents.