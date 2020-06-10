Shocking! 14-year-old boy commits suicide in Pune's Bibwewadi after mother scolds him for watching TV

In a shocking incidedent, a 14-year-old boy committed suicide in Pune's Bibwewadi area after his mother scolded him for watching television, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Adarsh Chawl in Bibwewadi area where the family lived.

According to the police, the boy was watching television since morning, so his mother scolded him and switched off the TV. The boy then got up and went upstairs in the house where took the extreme step.

"He wanted to watch cartoon, his grandmother wanted to watch the news. He grew upset, so his mother switched off the TV. He then committed suicide," ACP said.