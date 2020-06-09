Six including two minors nabbed for murder of Dalit man in Maharashtra's Pune

Six persons, including two minors, were nabbed for allegedly killing a 20-year-old Dalit man at Pimple Saudagar area of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested four accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while two minors have been detained for the crime, an official from Sangvi police station said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Viraj Jagtap was allegedly attacked by the accused over a love affair, he said.