Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar is 2020 Award Winner - all you need to know

Is screenwriter and award-winning lyricist Javed Akhtar the winner of the 2020 Richard Dawkins Award? It would seem that after two days of intense debate, we finally have official confirmation in the form of Dawkins himself.

On Tuesday, the English evolutionary biologist and author took to Twitter reiterating what Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had mentioned two days ago -- that Javed Akhtar "is the 2020 Richard Dawkins Award winner".

"The Center for Inquiry, on whose board I sit, has designated him this year's recipient for his courageous public stands on behalf of atheism, rationality, and freethought," he added.