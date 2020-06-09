Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar is 2020 Award Winner - all you need to know

Is screenwriter and award-winning lyricist Javed Akhtar the winner of the 2020 Richard Dawkins Award? It would seem that after two days of intense debate, we finally have official confirmation in the form of Dawkins himself.
On Tuesday, the English evolutionary biologist and author took to Twitter reiterating what Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had mentioned two days ago -- that Javed Akhtar "is the 2020 Richard Dawkins Award winner".
"The Center for Inquiry, on whose board I sit, has designated him this year's recipient for his courageous public stands on behalf of atheism, rationality, and freethought," he added.
This does seem to have cleared some of the confusion, albeit by causing distress to many who had been of the opinion that Akhtar's win was 'fake news'.
But what exactly was this debate about? And how did the events unfold?
Two days ago, Javed Akhtar spoke to NDTV about his win, and Shabana Azmi quoted the news article to add that he had won for "critical thinking , holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values". There were other news reports and interviews too, that seemed to confirm his win, and many Bollywood celebrities took to social media congratulating Akhtar.
But even as Akhtar seemed to be reveling in his win -- even retweeting many of the congratulatory messages that he was receiving -- there came the critics.
Even as some people debated whether he deserved the award or not, there began to circulate a WhatsApp message that claimed that the lyricist had not won, but had simple been nominated. Others wondered why there had been no official confirmation from the Dawkins Award team thus far. The award is given by the Center For Inquiry (CFI), and they had not yet tweeted or put the information on their website.
"This is what had happened — a London based group of activists and rationalists, which has many Indian lefties too had PROPOSED the name of Javed Akhtar as the recipient of award for 2020. The proposal, signed by many, was mailed to Dawkins, and laved Akhtar was also in copy. Rut somehow Javed Akhtar thought that it was not just a nomination but actual award!" alleged a repeatedly forwarded WhatsApp post.
The lengthy post went on to add that this "group" was now "pleading with Richard Dawkins and his 'Center For Inquiry' to actually give the award to laved Akhtar, otherwise it will cause major embarrassment to Indian intellectuals and free thinkers".
But as we all know, nothing spreads faster than a WhatsApp forward, and soon the allegation that Javed Akhtar had not really won the award was everywhere. Earlier on Tuesday, Azmi took to Twitter sharing a screenshot of the WhatsApp forward and stating that it was "patently untrue".
"We have an email from Richard Dawkins on 5th June offering the award and also from Robyn Blumner who heads the Centre for Inquiry USA," she wrote.
As things stand, many on social media have now turned their focus towards criticising Dawkin's choices, while at the same time emphasising that they greatly respect him.
Others, have begun speculating as to whether the WhatsApp forward had been right after all, and this is merely the result of the "group of activists and rationalists" successfully pleading their cause.
