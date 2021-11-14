Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare's condition critical, admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune

Noted historian and author Balwant Moreshwar alias Babasaheb Purandare, known for his works on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj condition is critical.

BJP spokersperson Siddharth Shirole on his official Twitter handle informed that Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare is critical and undergoing treatment at the Deenath Mangeshkar Hospital. Please refrain from sharing otherwise.

Notably, the noted historian born of 29th July, 1922 turned 99 this year. Babasaheb Purandare’s works are mostly based on the events related to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century Maratha warrior, who laid the foundation of Hindavi Swarajya.

Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare is critical and undergoing treatment at the Deenath Mangeshkar Hospital. Please refrain from sharing otherwise.



शिवशाहीर बाबासाहेब पुरंदरे यांची प्रकृती चिंताजनक आहे. दीनानाथ मंगेशकर रुग्णालयात त्यांच्यावर उपचार सुरू आहे. — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) November 14, 2021

He is mostly known for his popular play on Shivaji Maharaj -‘Jaanata Raja’ - which was popular not only in Maharashtra but also in other states. This drama is performed by over 200-plus artists, and elephants, camels and horses are also seen during the act.

Speaking on his birthday, Purandare expressed gratitude towards his parents and teachers for shaping his life. “I learned a lot of things in this journey of 99 years but I still need to do a lot of things,” he said.

Top office-bearers and leaders across political parties from governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil, and leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis; litterateurs and others made a beeline to wish Purandare on his special day and seek his blessings.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:22 PM IST