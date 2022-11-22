Shivaji row: Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams Guv BS Koshyari, calls him 'humble BJP worker'

Maharashtra Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari and MP Sanjay Raut |

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has stirred a controversy yet again and this time with his remark on the reverred Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Koshyari recently called him an 'old idol' which has angered many including Shinde camp leaders who are demanding his ouster.

The latest to comment on the issue is Sena MP Sanjay Raut who was recently granted bail in Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut speaking to the media said, "We are not ready to consider him as Governor. He is a humble BJP worker. Governor is neutral and shows dignity in his words and conduct. But ours speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule or Savitribai Phule. He has made a mockery out of Maharashtra."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP, Shinde camp MLA want Koshyari ousted

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday in a letter urged the President of India Droupadi Murmu to immediately transfer Governor BS Koshyari out of Maharashtra as his controversial statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is disrupting the social equation of the state.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction today demanded that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari be shifted out of the state for his recent remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Read Also Shivaji row: NCP and Shinde camp MLA demand Governor be shifted out of Maharashtra

What did Governor say?

"If someone asks you who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for it, you'll find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones from Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari," said the Governor while speaking at convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Earlier controversies

Koshyari on February 8, 2022 stoked a controversy after he claimed that Samarth Ramdas was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s guru. "Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)," he said.

"I am not questioning the calibre of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child. Similarly, the role of guru (teacher) has a big place in our society," the governor had said.

Read Also Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari lands in controversy over his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji...