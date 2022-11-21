'Bhagat Singh Koshyari is third class, send him to old age home', demands Shivaji's descendant Udayanaraje Bhosale

Udayanaraje Bhosale |

Mumbai: In a direct attack, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, who is the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and BJP Rajya Sabha member, on Monday claimed Governor BS Koshyari is third class and he should be sent to an old age home.

He was reacting to Koshyari’s statement on Saturday that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja has become an old idol now. Udayanraje also slammed the BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Mr Sudhansu Trivedi for his purported remarks that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had tendered an apology to Aurangzeb five times.

‘’Perversion has no party, no caste. Such perverted people should be thrown out by the parties. The governor should be pulled down first and thrown somewhere far away. I will decide my next course of action soon," said Udayanaraje.

He does not deserve to sit there

‘’Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should be thrown out of Raj Bhavan. He has been sitting in that house for a long time. He does not deserve to sit there. He is talking about anything. Governor is third class and he should be sacked now. Send him to an old age home,’’ noted Udayanraje. He further said that the Governor is old and he does not know what he is talking about.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the state council Mr Ambadas Danve, who belongs to the Thackeray camp, has claimed that BJP is behind Governor Koshyari's statement.

‘’Governor Koshyari consistently makes offensive statements about great leaders and tries to insult Maharashtra.. He has made controversial comments on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the behest of Delhi,’’ said Danve.