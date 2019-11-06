Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar; Fadnavis meets RSS chief Bhagwat as deadlock continues

The deadline for government formation in Maharashtra around 72 hours away, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a beeline for Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Over the weekend, a Sena leader wrote to Mohan Bhagwat, asking him to intervene and resolve the deadlock, since the BJP was not following "coalition dharma". Kishore Tiwari, a farmers' rights activist, even suggested that senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, be made part of negotiations to resolve the crisis.