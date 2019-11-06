Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar; Fadnavis meets RSS chief Bhagwat as deadlock continues

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in south Mumbai.
After meeting Pawar, Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI that, "He (Pawar) is a senior leader of the state and the country. He is worried about the political situation in Maharashtra today. We had a brief discussion."
The deadline for government formation in Maharashtra around 72 hours away, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a beeline for Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Over the weekend, a Sena leader wrote to Mohan Bhagwat, asking him to intervene and resolve the deadlock, since the BJP was not following "coalition dharma". Kishore Tiwari, a farmers' rights activist, even suggested that senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, be made part of negotiations to resolve the crisis.
