Shiv Sena will not ally with AIMIM...Our Hindutva is not like BJP: Uddhav Thackeray

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut refuted all claims of alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi and his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Uddhav Thackeray also re-iterated that Shiv Sena will not ally with AIMIM as its Hindutva is not like BJP.

He was speaking in his meeting with party MPs and district presidents.

Speaking about the meeting with the media, Raut said that Thackeray said that AIMIM is BJP's B team.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 03:35 PM IST