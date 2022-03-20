Mumbai: Narayan Rane gets new 15-day notice over alterations in Juhu home

The BMC has issued fresh notice to Union minister Narayan Rane’s wife Nilima and son Nilesh pertaining to illegal construction at their Juhu bungalow, Adhish. The civic body has given an extension of 15 days to the Ranes to remove illegal constructions in their bungalow.

On March 11, the BMC had issued a notice to Rane and listed a series of illegal structures, directing him to remove them within 15 days, failing which the civic body itself would have carried out the demolition.

Thereafter, Rane’s lawyers sent two replies to the notice and objected to the BMC action, denying violations or change of user or current use as per sanctioned plan. However, civic officials were not satisfied with the explanation and allegations made by Rane in his replies on March 11 and March 14.

The BMC stayed firm on its decision and issued a fresh notice to Rane. In his reply, Rane alleged that the Shiv Sena and its chief Uddhav Thackeray have a bitter political rivalry with him. He said he is being targeted because he has criticised the ruling Shiv Sena on several issues in the past.

The BMC officer replied that they initiated action after receiving complaints from activists Santosh Daundkar and Pradip Bhalekar and notice is issued under section 351 of the BMC Act.

The BMC reply also stated that “targeting, envy, rivalry and control by someone” are irrelevant to this reply. Officials said Rane warned of legal action but the civic body was asking for only documents and satisfactory answers in case of the mentioned irregularities.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 08:47 AM IST