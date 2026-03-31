Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Govt For Taking Sole Credit For Ending Naxalism, Congress Defends Its Role | Video

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi | ANI

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday stressed that the efforts towards curbing Naxalism in India cannot be possible due to contribution of just one government.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi accused the present regime of taking credit for ending Naxalism and called it "unfortunate."

Priyanka Chaturvedi's Statement

"The way action against Naxalism had started from the time of the UPA, and now they're coming to take credit for it ending, that can't be the contribution of just one government. It's a continuous process... if someone tries to claim sole credit for it, that's unfortunate," said Chaturvedi.

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Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manickam Tagore rebuffed Amit Shah's charge that the Congress government, which was in power in Chhattisgarh, had "shielded Naxalites".

Tagore refuted Shah's claims, defending Congress and claiming that the party had lost numerous leaders in the struggle against Naxalism. He further asserted that the security forces should be accredited for the eradication of Naxalites and not the Home Minister.

"We expected Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in the capacity of a Home Minister, but he spoke like a BJP leader. His speech was a complete failure. He was levelling political allegations; there was absolutely no truth to his accusations. The Congress party is a party that has sacrificed many of its leaders in the fight against these Naxalite attacks... We believe that the credit for this should go to the security forces, not to the Home Minister, who is merely engaging in political rhetoric," he told ANI.

This comes after Amit Shah on Monday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of supporting Naxalism "throughout his political career."

Shah also slammed Rahul Gandhi for reposting a video of a protest at India Gate during which slogans were raised in support of dreaded Naxal leader Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November last year.

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"When Hidma was killed, slogans were raised on India Gate that 'Kitne Hidma maroge, har ghar se Hidma niklega'. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that video. How can they escape? They have supported Naxalism since 70s till now. Congress party left wing ideology is responsible for the death of 20,000 people," he said while replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism.

The "Naxal Mukt Bharat" (Naxal-free India) mission is a strategic goal set by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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