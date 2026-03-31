'Maoism 'Almost Eliminated' In Maharashtra,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis; 244 Police Personnel Martyred In Anti-Naxal Fight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Maoism in Maharashtra is “almost eliminated” and credited the state police force for its sustained efforts, noting that 244 personnel were martyred in the fight against left-wing extremism. | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Maoism in Maharashtra is “almost eliminated” and credited the state police force for its sustained efforts, noting that 244 personnel were martyred in the fight against left-wing extremism. Speaking to the media after the state’s half-yearly conference of senior police officers, he said the meeting was held in line with directives discussed during the recent conference chaired by Narendra Modi, where 106 agenda points were reviewed with senior officials, focusing on law and order, technological upgrades, and crime control strategies. He also announced that personnel who have completed at least three years in the elite C-60 anti-Naxal force will be awarded a special “C-60 Medal” in recognition of their service.

Criminal justice system

Fadnavis emphasized the need to fully digitize the criminal justice system from FIR registration to filing of charge sheets within the next four months, stating that advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and blockchain-based evidence management systems will be deployed to improve efficiency and transparency. He added that the Director General of Police has been directed to ensure end-to-end digitisation, while AI tools will be used to analyse cases from the past four to five years to identify investigative gaps. Highlighting concerns over conviction rates, he said that although Maharashtra has shown improvement, it remains well below the target, with the current rate around 50% against a goal of 95%, particularly lagging in sessions cases. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been tasked with analysing failed prosecutions and preparing a structured policy to address shortcomings.

Road accidents reduced significantly

The Chief Minister also highlighted improvements in road safety, stating that accidents have reduced significantly, especially in Nagpur and on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, while stressing the need for further reduction through targeted measures. Discussions were also held on tackling cybercrime and strengthening the “Drug-Free Campus” campaign, with the state planning an intensified anti-narcotics drive backed by district-wise targets and strategies. On the forensic front, he said pendency has been reduced, but efforts are underway to move towards real-time forensic reporting. Monthly DG awards will be introduced to recognise outstanding performance, while underperforming units will be reviewed for improvements. He further said that a technology tool to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants is being developed in collaboration with IIT and is currently in progress, while district-wise crime analysis has been undertaken to identify gaps. Sensitive law and order issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Responding to queries, Fadnavis said investigations by the Navi Mumbai Police will be conducted fairly and no injustice will be caused to any family. On the Satara Superintendent of Police, he said the officer is currently on leave and a preliminary inquiry has been initiated, adding that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

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