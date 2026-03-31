Shiv Sena Leader Shrikant Shinde Blames Congress For Naxalism, Credits PM Modi-Amit Shah For Bringing Situation Under Control

Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, Shrikant Shinde | X - @DrSEShinde

Mumbai: Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, Shrikant Shinde on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Lok Sabha, holding its past policies responsible for the spread of Naxalism in the country, while crediting the current government for bringing the situation under control.

Insurgency began in Naxalbari in 1967

Participating in a discussion under Rule 193 on tackling Left-wing extremism, Shinde said the insurgency, which began in Naxalbari in 1967, expanded across multiple states due to weak leadership and lack of timely intervention by earlier governments.

He paid tribute to victims of Naxal violence and lauded the efforts of security forces. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Shinde said decisive steps taken over the past decade have significantly weakened Naxal networks. He termed Shah the “architect of a Naxal-free India” and said the government has acted firmly to meet its target of eliminating the menace.

Over 10,000 Naxals surrendered nationwide

Highlighting progress, Shinde said over 10,000 Naxals have surrendered nationwide, while hundreds have been neutralised or arrested in recent years. He added that development initiatives and employment opportunities have helped bring youth back into the mainstream, particularly in districts like Gadchiroli.

He noted that areas once considered part of the “Red Corridor” are now witnessing growth, with Gadchiroli emerging as a potential steel hub. According to him, the number of active Naxal cadres in Maharashtra has drastically declined, and incidents of violence have reduced significantly.

Shinde alleges past Maoist links with external forces

Shinde also alleged past links between Maoist groups and external forces, claiming such threats were not effectively addressed earlier. He criticised opposition leaders for questioning security operations, calling it demoralising for forces on the ground.

Concluding his remarks, Shinde asserted that strong political will and focused governance have transformed the fight against Naxalism, paving the way for development and stability in affected regions.

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