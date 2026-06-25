Shiv Sena Stages 'Beat the Drum, Wake the Officials' Protest Against Illegal Encroachments; MIDC Assures FIR Within 7 Days | File photo

Mumbai: In a unique protest against alleged illegal construction and encroachment on public land, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) on Tuesday staged a “Halgi Vajva, Adhikari Jaga” (Beat the Drum, Wake the Officials) agitation at the MIDC office, demanding action against unauthorized structures on plots in the MIDC area.

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The protest was led by Shiv Sena Deputy City Chief Siddharam Shilvant, who alleged that the plot has construction beyond the approved building plans, illegally utilized mandatory setback margins, and erected unauthorized sheds on the premises.

According to Shiv Sena leaders, approximately nine commercial units measuring around 70 feet by 30 feet have also been constructed on land belonging to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), specifically within an area reserved as a dumping ground, and are currently being used for commercial activities.

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The party alleged that the unauthorized structures were erected in 2018 without obtaining valid permissions from either MIDC or NMMC. Although MIDC reportedly issued a demolition notice in 2019 after detecting the violations, the alleged illegal construction remained intact. Despite this, an Occupancy Certificate (OC) was granted to the property in 2020.

Shiv Sena has questioned the circumstances under which the OC was issued despite the pending violations and has demanded a thorough inquiry into the role of officials involved in the approval process.

Party representatives further alleged that despite repeated communications from NMMC regarding the encroachments, officials from both MIDC and the municipal corporation failed to initiate effective removal action. Following sustained follow-up by Shiv Sena, NMMC eventually issued notices under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act and registered a case against the alleged encroachers.

However, the party pointed out that nearly three months have passed since the issuance of the MRTP notice, yet MIDC has not filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the alleged violators, raising questions about administrative inaction.

To protest the delay, Shiv Sena workers arrived at the office of the MIDC Executive Engineer dressed in traditional Potraj attire and performed the symbolic “Beat the Drum, Wake the Officials” agitation.

During the protest, MIDC Deputy Engineer submitted a written assurance stating that an FIR against the alleged encroachers would be registered within seven days and that demolition and encroachment removal action would be initiated within 15 days thereafter.

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Following the written commitment, the agitation was temporarily withdrawn. However, Shiv Sena leaders warned that they would launch a more intensified protest if the promised action is not carried out within the stipulated timeframe.

The party further alleged that the illegal encroachments have caused substantial loss of government revenue and expressed suspicion that official collusion, political pressure, or protection extended to the encroachers may have contributed to the delay in enforcement action. Shiv Sena has demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire matter and strict action against both the encroachers and any officials found responsible.

Among those present during the protest were Mahesh Kotiwale, Deputy District Chief of Belapur Assembly Constituency and Airoli Assembly City Chief; former Transport Committee member and Deputy City Chief Sameer Bagwan; Youth Sena State Expansion Coordinator and Deputy City Chief Siddharam Shilvant; Division Chief Ismail Sheikh; Deputy Division Chief Jitu Gaikwad; Branch Chief Jayesh Kamble; along with Akash Shingte, Maharaj Pille, Deepak Kshirsagar, Chand Sheikh, Mujjumil Sheikh, Dhanraj Kamble, Arjun Dipke, Mahesh Shinde and other party workers.