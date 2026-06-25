NMMC Activates Round-The-Clock Emergency Control Rooms As Navi Mumbai Records 125MM Rainfall |

Navi Mumbai: Following intense rainfall across Navi Mumbai over the past 48 hours, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has placed its emergency response machinery on high alert and activated round-the-clock control rooms across all eight ward offices to tackle any rain-related emergencies.

Commissioner's Monitoring

According to the civic administration, the city recorded an average rainfall of 125.23 mm between 8.30 am on June 23 and 8.30 am on June 24. Belapur received the highest rainfall at 139.40 mm, while Digha recorded the lowest at 114.40 mm. The cumulative rainfall recorded in the NMMC jurisdiction so far this monsoon season stands at 148.15 mm.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde is continuously monitoring the rainfall situation and reviewing preparedness measures. A central disaster control room at the NMMC headquarters is functioning 24x7, while emergency response teams have been deployed across all ward offices and fire stations to respond swiftly to any incidents.

Dewatering and Clearance

"As heavy rainfall continues across the city, all emergency response systems of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been activated and are functioning round the clock. Citizens need not panic and should immediately contact the nearest control room in case of any emergency. We appeal to residents not to pay heed to rumours and to cooperate with civic authorities," an NMMC official said.

With several areas of Navi Mumbai located below sea level, dewatering pumps have been kept operational in low-lying and waterlogging-prone locations. Civic teams are conducting regular inspections to ensure stormwater drains and water entry points remain free of obstructions. Officials said teams are also removing fallen tree branches and clearing roads wherever necessary to maintain smooth traffic movement and public safety.

The municipal corporation has urged residents to use the designated emergency helpline numbers and control rooms for assistance during the ongoing monsoon period.

Emergency Contact Numbers

NMMC Headquarters (Immediate Action Centre): 27567060 / 27567061 Toll Free: 1800222309 / 1800222310

Ward Offices-

Belapur: 27570610 / 27573826

Nerul: 27707669 / 27713212

Vashi: 27655370 / 27659741

Turbhe: 27754061 / 27834069

Koparkhairane: 27542406 / 27542449

Ghansoli: 27692489 / 27698175 / 7304045316

Airoli: 27792114 / 27567298

Digha: 9136544027 / 9136594028

Fire Stations-

CBD Belapur: 27572116 / 27572111

Nerul: 27707101

Vashi: 27660101 / 27894800 / 27895900

Koparkhairane: 27541101

Airoli: 27796600 / 27791108 / 27792108

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