'Mayank Lohar, 22, Dreamt Of Modelling Career While Supporting Family As Salesman,' Say Neighbours | X

Mumbai: For 22-year-old Mayank Lohar of Virar, modelling was not just a hobby but a dream he hoped to turn into a full-time career one day. Friends and neighbours remember him as an ambitious young man who was passionate about modelling and dancing and often spoke about making a name for himself in the industry.

Dual Responsibilities

According to neighbours Arif shaikh, Mayank was in touch with several well-known models and was planning to pursue modelling more seriously in the coming years. While he nurtured those aspirations, he also understood the responsibilities waiting for him at home. To support his family financially, he worked as a salesman and balanced his job with his dream of building a career in modelling.

"He was very hardworking and focused. He never stopped talking about modelling and dancing. He wanted to achieve something big," said a neighbour.

Modest Background

Mayank came from a modest family in Virar. His father earns a living as an Ola driver, while his elder sister is pursuing a law degree. Family members said he was determined to ease the financial burden on his parents and contribute to household expenses while working towards his own goals.

Those who knew him describe him as cheerful, disciplined and full of hope for the future. He believed that with hard work, he could support his family and eventually establish himself in the modelling world.

His untimely death has left his family shattered and brought an abrupt end to the dreams he had carefully built over the years. For his loved ones, Mayank will be remembered not only as a young man with big ambitions but also as a son who placed his family's needs alongside his own aspirations.

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