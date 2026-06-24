Maharashtra Clears TOD Plan For Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A & 2, CIDCO Takes Over Planning Role | Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Representational photo)

Mumbai: The state has granted in-principle approval for transit oriented development (TOD) along Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A and 2 and proposed appointing CIDCO as the special planning authority for Metro Lines 1, 1A and 2.

The provisions are part of the ₹5,575 crore metro expansion project comprising the 3.02km Line 1A from CBD Belapur to Sagar Sangam and the 14.07km Line 2 from Pendhar to Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal 4. TOD will be implemented under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

Read Also CIDCO Invites Bids For Statutory Clearances Of Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airport Metro Line 8

CIDCO’s proposed planning authority role will cover the Belapur-Pendhar, BelapurSagar Sangam and Pendharairport corridors. The move is expected to enable integrated development around stations in CBD Belapur, Kharghar, Taloja, Pendhar, Kalamboli, Roadpali and Kamothe across a 196.7 sq km project area.