 Maharashtra Clears TOD Plan For Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A & 2, CIDCO Takes Over Planning Role
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Maharashtra Clears TOD Plan For Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A & 2, CIDCO Takes Over Planning Role

Maharashtra has granted in-principle approval for TOD along Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A and 2 and proposed CIDCO as special planning authority for Lines 1, 1A and 2. The ₹5,575 crore project includes key metro corridors linking CBD Belapur and the upcoming airport, enabling integrated development across a 196.7 sq km zone around major stations.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Clears TOD Plan For Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A & 2, CIDCO Takes Over Planning Role
Maharashtra Clears TOD Plan For Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A & 2, CIDCO Takes Over Planning Role | Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Representational photo)

Mumbai: The state has granted in-principle approval for transit oriented development (TOD) along Navi Mumbai Metro Lines 1A and 2 and proposed appointing CIDCO as the special planning authority for Metro Lines 1, 1A and 2.

The provisions are part of the ₹5,575 crore metro expansion project comprising the 3.02km Line 1A from CBD Belapur to Sagar Sangam and the 14.07km Line 2 from Pendhar to Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal 4. TOD will be implemented under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

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CIDCO’s proposed planning authority role will cover the Belapur-Pendhar, BelapurSagar Sangam and Pendharairport corridors. The move is expected to enable integrated development around stations in CBD Belapur, Kharghar, Taloja, Pendhar, Kalamboli, Roadpali and Kamothe across a 196.7 sq km project area.

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