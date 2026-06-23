CIDCO Invites Bids For Statutory Clearances Of Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airport Metro Line 8

Mumbai, June 22: CIDCO has invited bids to appoint a consultant for securing statutory clearances for the proposed 35-km Metro Line 8 linking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The 15-month consultancy, carrying an earnest money deposit of Rs 2.68 lakh, will cover Coastal Regulation Zone, forest, wildlife, mangrove, flamingo sanctuary and Salt Pan Authority approvals, besides a High Court no-objection certificate wherever mangrove removal is required.
Consultant To Secure Key Approvals
The consultant will prepare the Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan, undertake tree enumeration and develop a mangrove restoration plan.
Planned under a public-private partnership model, the corridor will have 9.5 km of underground alignment with six stations and 25.5 km of elevated alignment with 14 stations.
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Metro Corridor To Link Two Airports
It will pass through Kurla, LTT, Ghatkopar, Vashi, Nerul, Seawoods and Targhar, and include a new Thane Creek bridge.
A 27.2-hectare depot is proposed on salt pan land at Mandale near the planned Mankhurd Inter-State Bus Terminus.
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