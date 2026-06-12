Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹5,575 Crore Navi Mumbai Metro Expansion Linking Key Nodes With NMIA

CIDCO's approved metro expansion project will create a seamless corridor connecting Navi Mumbai's major hubs with the international airport | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 12: The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved CIDCO’s Rs 5,575 crore Navi Mumbai Metro expansion project, paving the way for the construction of Metro Line 1A and Metro Line 2 that will create a seamless 28-km metro corridor connecting key nodes of Navi Mumbai with the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Cabinet approval and project objectives

The approval was granted by the state's Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The project is expected to significantly strengthen regional mobility, improve airport connectivity and support the city's growing transportation needs.

Metro Line 1A and Line 2 details

Metro Line 1A will be a 3.02-km elevated corridor linking CBD Belapur and Sagar Sangam through two stations, with an interchange to the proposed Gold Line (Metro Line 8) providing direct connectivity to the airport from western Navi Mumbai.

Metro Line 2, spanning 14.07 km, will connect Pendhar with the airport's Terminal 4 through 11 stations and provide links to the MIDC area and the Kalyan-Taloja Metro Line 12 at Amandoot Station.

Both new corridors will be integrated with the existing 11-km Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, creating a continuous metro network stretching from Sagar Sangam to the airport.

CIDCO statement and significance

CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said, "The approval of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2 marks a significant milestone in CIDCO's vision of creating a world-class, integrated and sustainable urban transport network for Navi Mumbai. The unified metro corridor will substantially enhance regional connectivity by seamlessly linking residential, commercial, industrial and airport zones, while supporting economic growth and improving commuter convenience."

The project forms part of the Mass Rapid Transit System proposed under the Comprehensive Transportation Study (CTS)-2021 for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With the Navi Mumbai International Airport now operational and witnessing increasing passenger traffic, the metro expansion is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring seamless multimodal connectivity across the region.

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Timeline for construction and operations

Construction is expected to commence in FY 2027–28, with full-scale operations targeted by FY 2031–32.

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