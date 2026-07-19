Shiv Sena Sopkeperson Sanjay Nirupam Slams Uddhav Thackeray's Ram Raksha Movement, Says 'His Party Has No Connection With Lord Ram'

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam. |

Following Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's Ram Raksha Movement, linked to the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Sena (UBT) president, saying the party does not have any actual connection with Lord Ram and is merely trying to protect its shrinking faction.

Speaking to reporters after Uddhav Thackeray, along with Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, visited Ram Mandir in Nagpur's Ram Nagar, he said, “Uddhav Thackeray and his entire group, who came here yesterday under the pretext of reciting the Ram Raksha Stotra—their real interest isn't in the Ram Raksha. The public has lost faith in their party. Their party is continuously shrinking, falling apart, and getting destroyed. So, they are reciting the Ram Raksha Stotra just to protect their own party.”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "Uddhav Thackeray and his entire group, who came here yesterday under the pretext of reciting the Ram Raksha Stotra—their real interest isn't in the Ram Raksha. The public has lost faith in their party. Their party… pic.twitter.com/Z2qRpmYVrv — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2026

Attack over Hindutva stance

Further highlighting the core ideology of Shiv Sena, 'Hindutva', which Nirupam alleged the Thackerays abandoned in 2019 after joining hands with Congress, he said:

“At that time, he broke his connection with Lord Ram. Now that his entire party is collapsing, he is taking the name of Ram. Regarding such adversaries of Ram, all I have to say is that aligning with a Congress party that harbours hatred toward Lord Ram and now reciting the Ram Raksha Stotra is just like the ruler of Lanka, Ravana, reciting verses in praise of Ram,” he added.

According to reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son and party workers, held a Ram Raksha Stotra recitation at Ram Mandir in Nagpur on Saturday to protest against the alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, along with party workers, held a Ram Raksha Stotra recitation at Ram Mandir, Ram Nagar in Nagpur to protest against Ayodhya Ram temple donations embezzlement. Party leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were… pic.twitter.com/ebwgVp1Wk8 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Uddhav Thackeray's response

Speaking on the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement, Uddhav Thackeray said, “You might speak of 'Ram Raksha' but it is our duty to indulge in 'Ram ki raksha'... I would like to ask Mohan Bhagwat, how are the coffers of the temple being looted? Is this the 'Hindu Rashtra' you wanted?... Was Ram Temple built for sacrifice and devotion or to steal donations?”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "You might speak of 'Ram Raksha' but it is our duty to indulge in 'Ram ki raksha'...I would like to ask Mohan Bhagwat, how are coffers of the temple being looted? Is this the 'Hindu Rashtra' you wanted?...Was Ram… https://t.co/xQW0pIvhvL pic.twitter.com/ANYuhxOgvH — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Further denying the allegations that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had abandoned Hindutva after joining hands with the Congress, Thackeray instead accused the BJP of betraying its own Hindutva ideology and asserted that the Ram Raksha Movement initiated by the party, will be taken to every corner of Maharashtra as well as to Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.

“We want 'BJP-free Ram'. Now the Hindus won't forgive them. The culprits should be brought before the public. This fight is between thieves and Ram bhakts," Thackeray said.

As the investigation into the donation theft is underway, Thackeray while on the other hand says there should be no drama of investigation, instead matter should be investigated in a fair manner.