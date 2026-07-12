Ex-Shiv Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut & Son Booked Over Daughter-In-Law's Black Magic Allegations

Former Shiv Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut booked for forcing daughter-in-law to perform black magic rituals. |

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut and several members of his family were booked on Sunday after his daughter-in-law accused them of subjecting her to alleged black magic rituals and forcing her to drink cow urine during the rituals.

According to reports, Vinayak Raut and his son, Gitesh Raut, have been arrested after Girija Raut, Vinayak Raut's daughter-in-law, accused them of forcing her to undergo black magic rituals and subjecting her to domestic harassment by her in-laws.

Thane, Maharashtra: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut's daughter-in-law Girija Raut and arrested self-styled godman Firoz Sheikh both appeared at the Thane Court. Sheikh was arrested following Girija’s complaint alleging forced black magic rituals and domestic harassment by… pic.twitter.com/hUbfSF92xO — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026

Legal actions begin

On Sunday, after the arrest of former Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut and a self-styled godman named Firoz Sheikh, who allegedly forced Girija Raut to perform the black magic rituals, were produced before the Thane court.

According to the Times of India, Girija was addressing a press conference along with advocate Sagar Kadam, where she alleged that she was subjected to physical, mental and emotional harassment after her marriage to Gitesh Raut in December 2017.

Further speaking on the matter, she alleged that there had been no physical relationship between the couple since 2018 and claimed that several self-styled godmen were brought in by her family members to perform occult rituals in an attempt to help her conceive.

She also accused the family of forcing her to take unidentified pills. She further alleged that rituals involving her hair, a live chicken, wires and a special drink were also performed.

Political reaction

Former Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and Shiv Sena leader Susieben Shah termed the incident as an extremely serious, shameful and condemnable act, and said, “I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray whether he has completely abandoned not only Hindu values but also the issue of women's dignity and respect. Do you support or endorse practices related to superstition and black magic? I would like to know your stand on this matter."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut and several members of his family have been booked after his daughter-in-law accused them of subjecting her to alleged black magic rituals and forcing her to drink cow urine



Former Chairperson, Maharashtra State… pic.twitter.com/6TKDGXKLdh — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026

Opposing black magic and demanding its boycott, she further said, “Such activities are prohibited under the law... If a woman is subjected to degrading treatment, including being forced to consume substances or being physically assaulted, it is completely unacceptable.”