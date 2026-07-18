Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray: Lok Sabha Speaker Approves Merger Of 6 Sena UBT MPs With Shiv Sena

FPJ

New Delhi: In a big blow for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday recognised the merger of six rebel MPs with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, formally validating their switch under the anti-defection law ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

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The decision comes nearly a month after the six lawmakers broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray camp and joined the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, boosting its strength in the Lok Sabha to 13 ahead of the Monsoon Session starting on July 20.

The six parliamentarians, who had broken away from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had submitted an official application to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking recognition of their merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Who are the six MPs

Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)

Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)

Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)

Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)

Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shirdi)

Separate seating for rebel TMC MPs

Besides, 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have been allotted separate seating in the House. However, the Speaker has not yet recognised their proposed merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).