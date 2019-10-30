Shiv Sena should take compromising role: Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai: NDA-ally Republican Party of India (RPI) on Wednesday said that Shiv Sena has the key to the government however it should take "compromising" role in the alliance government as it does not have "strong" alternatives.

"Shiv Sena has the state's 'Kundali' in its hold right now. They now have to decide which way they should go. I think they should make the decision quickly," Ramdas Athawale told ANI.

His remarks come after senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut earlier today said: "Maharashtra ki kudli mein jab sarkar banna likha hoga tab sarkar banegi (What will be, will be, it is Maharashtra's fate)." The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. The alliance is yet to sort out their differences over the government formation in the state.

The RPI chief said that Shiv Sena should take a "compromising" role in the alliance government led by BJP in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena should think that BJP has more MLAs. They are right to demand some new portfolio. BJP can think about the Deputy Chief Minister post for Shiv Sena. Fadnavis has clarified that he will be the chief minister for five years. That's why Shiv Sena should take the compromising role," RPI chief Ramdas Athawale told ANI.

Speaking of alternatives for Shiv Sena which got 56 seats in the polls, Athawale said: "If Shiv Sena is thinking about an alternative, it is not that strong. Shiv Sena can form the government with the support of Congress and NCP. But if Shiv Sena tries to do that then BJP would form the government before them. Shiv Sena's dream will not be fulfilled." "Uddhav knows they can go to Congress. Shiv Sena should become a part of the government and should work for the people of the state," he added.

The Union Minister advised Shiv Sena to decide "quickly" on becoming a part of the government.

"I was not present in that meeting (held before 2019 Lok Sabha polls). But Fadnavis is saying that there was no proposal of chief ministers from both parties for the term of 2.5-2.5 years each. He might be speaking the truth," he added.

After the polls, Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula which it claims was proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.