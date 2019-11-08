Maha government formation: Shiv Sena-NCP can sustain if Congress abstains

In this scenario, the ruling coalition will need the support of just 123 legislators. (For the record, the Shiv Sena and NCP have 110 MLAs at their beck and call.)

In this way, the Congress can make a virtue out of the fact that it is not supporting the Sena-NCP combine and yet ensure a smooth transition for the combine on the floor of the House, thereby keeping the BJP at bay.

The Congress is in a dilemma whether to support the combine or not. It will draw considerable salacious pleasure by keeping the BJP on the political margins, but it also has to ensure that its hard-core secular-liberal voter does not get alienated. By sitting on the Opposition benches, it can have best of both worlds.

SMALLER PARTIES: Critical to the longevity of the Sena-NCP government will be the smaller parties and the Independent fence-sitters. These include the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3 MLAs), MIM (2), Samajwadi Party (2 ), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the CPI(M) with one legislator each.

The Shiv Sena has already secured the support of 8 independent legislators. Generally, independents and smaller parties support the ruling dispensation and this will make it relatively easier for the Sena-NCP combine to cross the 123 threshold.

Election of speaker: The election of the speaker is generally considered as the first floor test. The Shiv Sena is expected to give the post to the NCP.

The Congress will have no qualms about supporting the NCP during the election of the speaker. The elected speaker will conduct the trust vote in the house.