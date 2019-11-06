Maha govt formation: BJP-Sena, Sena-NCP - what are the different possible scenarios?

As the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra continues, alliance partner BJP and Shiv Sena locked in a bitter tussle war over chief minister's post.
In the just concluded state polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. A resurgent NCP won 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats. No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra after the October 24 poll results, as the BJP and Sena are bickering over chief minister's post.
While the Maharashtra government formation stuck in limbo, here are some possible scenarios:
1. BJP can form government with Shiv Sena: This is the actual plan which both parties agreed too. But now, Shiv Sena is demanding 2.5 years of chief ministership, BJP seems to be in no mood to budge to Sena's demands.
2. The BJP can also stake claim to form the government as it is the single largest party and will have to prove majority in 15 days.
3. Other possibility is that BJP gets some MLA's to abstain during floor test, which can ensure Fadnavis wins the floor test.
4. But, if Fadnavis fails to secure majority, then the second-largest party, Shiv Sena may stake claim to form the government. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has already reiterated that Maharashtra's next CM would be from the party. On the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi which is already fuelling speculation on government formation.
5. Next possibility is that, NCP forms government with the support of Congress and outside support of Shiv Sena. It is quite possible that if Sena and BJP reaches breaking point, Uddhav Thackeray may support NCP.
