Maha govt formation: BJP-Sena, Sena-NCP - what are the different possible scenarios?

While the Maharashtra government formation stuck in limbo, here are some possible scenarios:

1. BJP can form government with Shiv Sena: This is the actual plan which both parties agreed too. But now, Shiv Sena is demanding 2.5 years of chief ministership, BJP seems to be in no mood to budge to Sena's demands.

2. The BJP can also stake claim to form the government as it is the single largest party and will have to prove majority in 15 days.

3. Other possibility is that BJP gets some MLA's to abstain during floor test, which can ensure Fadnavis wins the floor test.

4. But, if Fadnavis fails to secure majority, then the second-largest party, Shiv Sena may stake claim to form the government. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has already reiterated that Maharashtra's next CM would be from the party. On the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi which is already fuelling speculation on government formation.

5. Next possibility is that, NCP forms government with the support of Congress and outside support of Shiv Sena. It is quite possible that if Sena and BJP reaches breaking point, Uddhav Thackeray may support NCP.