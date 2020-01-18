Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reaches Belgaum

Belgaum: Amid much hype, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut reached Belgaum for an interview session on Saturday. As soon as Raut landed in Belgaum, he was stopped by the police however after discussion with the police he was allowed to go. Until Friday, the police had not given Raut the permission to hold programmes in Belgaum, however, he was later given a go-ahead on certain conditions on Saturday morning.

Raut was welcomed by local Sainiks and members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, and at the airport, slogans of "Belgaum amchya hakkache" (Belgaum is ours) were reportedly chanted.

According to the reports, the Karnataka Navnirman Sena (KNS) president, Bhima Shankar Patil, had objected to Raut's visit and wanted that Raut must not be given permission to attend any event.

After Patil's objection, there was a tension in the border area and the security of the airport has been beefed up.