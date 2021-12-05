Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi quits anchor role of Sansad TV show after suspension from Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has resigned as an anchor for a show titled 'Meri Kahaani' on Sansad TV following her suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, she wrote, "It is with deep anguish that I step down as an anchor of Sansad TV’s show Meri Kahaani, I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show but being denied space on it for discharging parliamentary duties due to arbitrary suspension of us 12 MPs. Hence, as much as I was committed to the show, I must step away."

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the monsoon session.

The suspension came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Vice President, for violence on the last day of the monsoon session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the House.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

