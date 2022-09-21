Dussehra rally: Thackeray-led Sena moves Bombay HC to hold event at Dadar's Shivaji Park

Shiv Sena moves Bombay HC to hold annual Dussehra rally at Dadar's Shivaji Park | PTI

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday has moved the Bombay High Court to hold the annual Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park on October 5. The HC is set to hear the plea on tomorrow, i.e., September 22.

Uddhav-led Sena faction had on September 20 approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for permission, however, the civic body has not taken a stand on their plea and thus the party decided to move to HC.

The Sena leaders had earlier told media that if they were denied permission, they will be approaching HC.

FPJ had earlier stated that Uddhav Thackeray led party will be holding the annual rally at the Shivaji Park ground whether or not the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gives its nod.

"Whether we get permission or not, Balasaheb's Thackeray's Shiv Sena workers will gather at Shivaji Park for the rally. The administration must either give us permission or refuse it. We are very firm on our decision (to hold the rally at Shivaji Park)," Sena leader Milind Vaidya said.

Since founding of Shiv Sena by Balasaheb Thackeray, the party has held a Dussehra rally at the Dadar park. However, because of the vertical split in party after Eknath Shinde's rebellion and political turmoil, the tide seems to be against Thackeray.

