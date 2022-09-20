Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park: Sena delegation visit BMC's G-North Ward

e-Paper Get App
Will hold the rally at Shivaji Park even if we don't get the nod, says Uddhav faction.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray |

After the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) accepted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction's application for holding Dussehra rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex, a delegation of Uddhav Thackeary camp, led by senior party leader and former Mayor Milind Vaidya, met G-North ward officials on Tuesday afternoon.

The delegation inquired about the status of their application seeking permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park. But the decision has not been taken yet since they are waiting for the opinion of their legal department, said the senior civic official.

"We were told that the applications have been sent to the legal department for the opinion on who can hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. But even if we don't get permission, Shivsainiks will still gather at Shivaji Park for the rally," said Vaidya.

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "There was no need to send the application to the legal department. Shiv Sena has been holding the Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park since its inception. So we are sure we will get permission for the rally, the civic authorities are afraid of whom?" No one can stop us from holding the rally.

Meanwhile, Prashant Sapkale, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North said, "We have sent the applications to the legal department for the opinion, so no decision has been taken yet."

The Shiv Sena of both the Uddhav Thackrey and Shinde factions had applied for permission to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. But the BMC has sought legal opinion from its law department on both applications. The civic officials are trying to find out how the earlier permissions were given for Dussehra rallies.

