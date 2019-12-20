Shiv Sena leader shot at in Vikhroli, cops suspect underworld hand

Mumbai: A 55-year-old Shiv Sena party functionary had a close shave when a man opened fire at him in Vikhroli on Thursday. Chandrashekhar Jadhav, a leader from Vikhroli, received bullet injuries to his right arm but doctors have declared him to be out of danger.

The assailant, who was caught by the locals, has been identified as Abhay Vikram Singh, 22. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, police said.

Investigations so far point to the underworld and could be the handiwork of gangster Prasad Pujari, suspect police. The assailant, Singh, had been promised money and came to Mumbai from Prayagraj (Allahabad) three days ago.

Singh told police that a person named Sandip Shinde brought him to the city to bump off Jadhav. Further, he said, Shinde had told him, “Tujhe khush karunga (I will make you happy)”.

Singh further claimed that he heard Jadhav talking to some ‘Prasad Pujari’ on the phone, so he thought he was working for Pujari, said an officer.

The shooting took place around 7.15am, when Jadhav was visiting a Saibaba temple in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. According to police, Singh came close to Jadhav and fired a few rounds at him, injuring his arm.

Hearing gunshots,youths from nearby rushed to the spot and tried to catch him. Singh then reportedly fired a few rounds in the air and on the road to disperse the crowd. However, Jadhav’s son, who was present at the time of the incident, disarmed him.

Singh was then thrashed by the crowd and was later handed over to police, who admitted him to Rajawadi hospital, as he had received multiple fractures to his head.

After the firing, Jadhav was rushed to Godrej Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. Jadhav told police he had no enmity and had never received any threats. Apart from party work, Jadhav was also involved in construction-related activities.

According to police, Shinde and Singh came by bike to a spot near the temple and then Singh shot at Jadhav. However, when Shinde saw locals approaching, he fled on the bike.

When police checked the CCTV footage, they saw that the bike had no registration plate. After the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

at Vikhroli police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of attempt to murder (307), common intention (34) and under the Arms Act. Singh will be arrested after he is discharged from hospital. The Mumbai crime branch is likely to take over the case.