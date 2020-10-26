Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shetty shot dead in Lonavala in broad daylight

Rahul Shetty, former president of a local Shiv Sena unit, was shot dead in Lonavala on Monday at around 10 am. He was 43. He was the son of former Shiv Sena leader Umesh Shetty.

According to the police, Rahul Shetty was shot thrice outside his tea shop at Jaychand chowk in Lonavala, located about 70 km from the Pune district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said.

"There were two persons. One of them fired three rounds at Shetty when he was outside his tea shop," he said.

Shetty was immediately rushed to Parmar Hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

"We have recovered the CCTV footage of the area and one suspect has been detained. The motive behind the attack is being investigated," he said.

According to a report, Shetty had informed the Lonavala city police station about the threat to his life after he had received indications that someone was planning to kill him.

It has to be noted that Rahul Shetty's father Umesh Shetty had also been murdered when he was a Municipal Corporator from Shiv Sena around 30-35 years ago.

Rahul Shetty is survived by his mother, wife and ex-corporator Saumya Shetty, a son and daughter.