Sheetal Amte, social worker and granddaughter of Baba Amte commits suicide

Social worker Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajgi has committed suicide.

She was the granddaughter of Baba Amte and daughter of Dr Vikas Amte of Maharogi Seva Samiti.

As per the report by Lokmat, Sheetal committed suicide in Anandwan at her residence in Chandrapur district.

A few weeks ago, Dr Sheetal had posted a video on her Facebook account wherein she had levelled some serious allegations against the trust (Maharogi Seva Samiti- MSS) and Amte family. The video, however, was deleted within 2 hours.

The allegations made by Sheetal Amte were later refuted by Amte family through a joint testament o November 24. The statement had signatures of her parents Dr Vikas, his wife Dr Bharati along with Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte.

Sheetal was a trained doctor, disability specialist and social entrepreneur. She was working as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Maharogi Sewa Samiti (MSS), Warora, operating from one of the most backward districts of Central India - Chandrapur.

MSS was founded by social worker Baba Amte. It has built livelihood capabilities of 2.7 Million marginalized people, especially those with disabilities like leprosy afflicted, orthopedically handicapped, vision and hearing impaired and primitive tribal populace since 1949.