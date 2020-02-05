Shelar attacks Sena for BMC allowing felling of 25,000 trees

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday lashed out at the Shiv Sena- controlled BMC for giving permission to cut 25,000 trees in the metropolis for various works in the last five years.

The tree-felling admission was made by the BMC when it tabled the budget on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena, incidentally, has been opposing the metro rail carshed work in Aarey area, a green lung of Mumbai, because it involved the felling of over 2,600 trees.