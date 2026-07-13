'She Is Defaming Us': Ex-Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut Denies Black Magic Allegations By Daughter-In-Law; Probe Underway

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut. |

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, who has been accused by his daughter-in-law of forcing her to perform black magic, on Monday alleged that she was trying to defame his family to extract money.

Speaking to reporters about the allegations levelled by his daughter-in-law, Girija, on Sunday, Raut said, "She is defaming us at someone else's behest. Why didn't she complain earlier? On December 31, 2023, 10–13 bags containing her 'Stree-dhan' were taken to her maternal home. Each time, her demand would escalate—from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. Her total demands eventually reached Rs 12.5 crore."

Mumbai | On his daughter-in-law's case, former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut says, "She is defaming us at someone else's behest; why didn't she complain earlier? On December 31, 2023, 10–13 bags containing her 'Stree-dhan' were taken to her maternal home. Each time, her demand… pic.twitter.com/PmFOoETabY — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026

Raut denies allegations

Questioning the allegations further, the former parliamentarian said his daughter-in-law was using such accusations to press her demands.

"I have full faith in the police and the judiciary... Everything will become clear once the police investigate," Raut said, denying the allegations made by Girija.

Girija, on Sunday, addressed a press conference along with advocate Sagar Kadam, where she alleged that she was subjected to physical, mental and emotional harassment after her marriage to Gitesh Raut in December 2017.

Speaking to the media she said, "I was entrapped through lies right from the very first day. All nine accused named in this case played an equal role in ruining my life. I seek complete justice."

Girija further alleged that there had been no physical relationship between the couple since 2018 and claimed that several self-styled godmen were brought in by family members to perform occult rituals in an attempt to help her conceive.

According to Girija, some of the rituals involved her hair, a live chicken, wires and a special drink. She also accused the family of forcing her to consume unidentified pills.

Following her complaint, an FIR has been registered against former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, his wife Shamal Raut, son Gitesh, who is also the husband of Girija and several other family members.

Investigation underway

After Girija's allegations, police on Sunday arrested a self-styled godman, Firoz Sheikh, who allegedly forced Girija to perform the black magic rituals. He was produced before a Thane court.

The investigation into the case is underway.