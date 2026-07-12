'Husband, In-Laws Ruined My Life': Ex-Shiv Sena UBT MP' Daughter-In-Law Girija Raut Rejects Extortion Claims, Seeks Punishment For Accused

Ex-Shiv Sena UBT MP' Vinayak Raut's Daughter-In-Law Girija Raut |

Complainant Girija Raut on Sunday demanded "complete justice" after an FIR was registered against former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, his wife Shamal Raut, son Gitesh Raut and several others over allegations of physical and mental cruelty, deception and alleged occult practices.

Addressing the media, Girija, the wife of Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Gitesh Raut, alleged that she was "entrapped through lies" from the very beginning of her marriage and subjected to years of abuse.

"I was entrapped through lies right from the very first day. Even after marriage, the abuse continued, including bizarre, degrading acts and improper medical treatments. All nine accused named in this case played an equal role in ruining my life. I seek complete justice," she said.

Girija also rejected allegations made by Vinayak Raut that she had demanded money during divorce mediation. "Neither my family nor I ever demanded money," she said, alleging that despite having a cash-counting machine at home, her husband forced her to manually count nearly Rs 18 lakh while she was ill. She further claimed she was made to undergo unnecessary medical treatments, including antidepressants and medication to regulate her menstrual cycle, leaving her traumatised.

According to the FIR lodged at Kapurbawdi Police Station in Thane, Girija alleged she was deceived into marriage in 2017 with false promises about her husband's financial status, forced to leave her job, and subjected to repeated abuse. She further claimed that between 2018 and 2022 she was compelled to participate in alleged occult rituals conducted by self-styled godmen.

Vinayak Raut has denied all allegations, calling the .

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Addressing the media, Girija, the wife of Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Gitesh Raut, alleged that she was "entrapped through lies" from the very beginning of her marriage and subjected to years of abuse.

"I was entrapped through lies right from the very first day. Even after marriage, the abuse continued, including bizarre, degrading acts and improper medical treatments. All nine accused named in this case played an equal role in ruining my life. I seek complete justice," she said.

Girija also rejected allegations made by Vinayak Raut that she had demanded money during divorce mediation. "Neither my family nor I ever demanded money," she said, alleging that despite having a cash-counting machine at home, her husband forced her to manually count nearly Rs 18 lakh while she was ill. She further claimed she was made to undergo unnecessary medical treatments, including antidepressants and medication to regulate her menstrual cycle, leaving her traumatised.

According to the FIR lodged at Kapurbawdi Police Station in Thane, Girija alleged she was deceived into marriage in 2017 with false promises about her husband's financial status, forced to leave her job, and subjected to repeated abuse. She further claimed that between 2018 and 2022 she was compelled to participate in alleged occult rituals conducted by self-styled godmen.

Vinayak Raut has denied all allegations, calling the complaint a fallout of an ongoing matrimonial dispute and claiming Girija sought a multi-crore settlement. Police have registered the case and the investigation is underway