Shasan Aplya Dari: Panvel Municipal Corporation to launch ‘Government at your doorstep’ scheme

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start the state government’s ambitious ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ initiative, also known as ‘Government at your doorstep’ in its jurisdiction.

Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh held a meeting on May 18, 2023 at civic headquarters to discuss its implementation. During the meeting, the functioning of the public welfare cell, established to facilitate the program, was reviewed. The cell, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake, comprises seven officers from various departments who will work together to ensure the effective implementation of the initiative.

What does the scheme have for people?

According to senior civic officials, a wide range of services provided by the municipal corporation through various departments will be taken to the door of the beneficiaries.

“These services include construction worker registration, birth and death certificates, marriage registration certificates, savings group programs, Pradhan Mantri Svanidi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana, Disability Certificate Scheme, and addressing pending matters related to government employee establishments and retiree benefits,” said the official.

Municipal Commissioner urges public to take benefits of services

Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh urged citizens to make use of these services under the “Shasan Aplya Dari” initiative. The civic body aims to reach out to the citizens of PMC through various media channels to raise awareness about the benefits of the government schemes and ensure their accessibility to all.