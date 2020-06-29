Sharad Pawar’s statement not clear: Congress

Mumbai: Apparently taken aback by ruling ally NCP president Sharad Pawar's statements on Saturday asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to politicise the India-China border skirmishes, the Maharashtra Congress, here on Sunday, termed the Maratha leader's statement as 'unclear'.

Adopting a diplomatic stance, state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said while not a single soldier lost his life on the India-China border in 45 years, our 20 soldiers were martyred at Galwan Valley.

Claiming that ‘it's still not clear’ what Pawar has said, the Congress said, by using just one of his comments, the media should not rush to give a clean chit to the PM and raise questions on Rajiv Gandhi's stand.

Thorat reiterated that the Congress was with the govt on the China issue, but that didn't mean it would not raise questions of national interest.

"The questions raised by Gandhi on border security are not politics, but a responsibility given by the people and the questions that are on the public's minds. We can't compare the 1962 situation with what is happening today," Thorat said.

He said though the concerns raised by Gandhi pertained to the country's integrity, the Prime Minister didn't utter a single word regarding the Chinese aggression in his 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.