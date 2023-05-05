'Sharad Pawar's leadership is necessary, no alternative to him': Sanjay Raut reacts to rejection of NCP Chief's resignation (WATCH VIDEO)

Sanjay Raut reacts after panel rejects NCP Chief's resignation | Photo: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday welcomed the Nationalist Congress Party decision to reject the resignation of party President Sharad Pawar. He expressed there could be no alternative to the NCP leader and that his leadership is crucial in the view of what Maharashtra is witnessing in the political arena.

"It was on anticipated lines... There's no alternative to Pawar Saheb... The NCP committee's decision is correct," Raut told ANI soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally's turmoil-ridden party's move.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raut conveyed that Pawar is the most respected and nationally accepted leader and all the Opposition parties in the country want him to continue in his post. "Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition parties have conveyed their feelings to Sharad Pawar that his leadership is necessary for opposition unity & the country considering the current political environment in country," he added.

Sharad Pawar announced resignation on May 2

Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of party chief on May 2. He announced his retirement at the event held to launch his autobiography.

Resignation rejected

Nationalist Congress Party's key committee unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation. The key panel on Friday held a meeting at their party office in Ballard Pier in Mumbai.

Following the meeting, Praful Patel, Vice-President of the party held a media conference where he said that the panel unanimously announced that they have decided to reject the resignation and proposed he continue as the chief.

BJP is attempting to destroy opposition, claims Raut

While agreeing to the NCP decision, Raut reiterated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was making attempts to destroy all Opposition parties and force them to merge with it, using pressure tactics of different kinds.

"First the BJP broke up the Shiv Sena, then the NCP was being targeted similarly with the fear of the central investigating agencies... This cannot work in a democracy," he pointed out. He was quoted by the news agency as saying that Pawar had even written on this to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.