Sharad Pawar, Prakash Ambedkar flay Centre on Article 370

Mumbai: Flaying the move to amend Article 370, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday criticised the Centre for not taking the people and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir into confidence before revoking Article 370.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, "I can name Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar and Farooq Abdullah who have always taken a stand to stay with India.

They should have been taken into confidence and it would have looked a wiser decision." Meanwhile, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar questioned

if the move had some connection with the mediation proposal made by US President Donald Trump and also claimed the revocation might have a bearing on India's border dispute with Pakistan. Ambedkar said, "Amit Shah, while moving the resolution to scrap Article 370, said Article 370 (1) will stay but sections 2 and 3 will go."

"The provision of Article 370 (1) states that the Indian government will not go against the Article 370. So even if sections 2 and 3 are removed, Article 370 (1) stays, (which means) you (Centre) need to have a dialogue with local assembly, government," he said.